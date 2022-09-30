Meet the Vendor: Michelle Joy Photography

Tell us about yourself as one of the faces behind your business?

I’m Michelle Staley, owner and photographer behind Michelle Joy Photography. I’m a wedding photographer and toddler mom, and you’ll usually find an iced coffee somewhere within my reach. I grew up in Virginia but have lived in Columbus since 2014, and I married my college sweetheart Josh in 2013. Photography has been a lifelong love, and I’m so thrilled to be able to do it for a living!

What should readers know about your business?

I primarily shoot weddings and couples, but since becoming a mom I’ve added families to my repertoire, as well. My style is light and bright, focusing on joyful moments you want to remember forever.

What sets you apart from other photographers?

A lot of photographers get tunnel vision and just focus on the photos themselves, instead of paying attention to the people! My favorite part of wedding days is getting to know you and your loved ones, removing any wedding-day stress, and making sure you have the time of your life. It works out for both of us, because your photos will look the best when you’re having fun!

What can engaged couples expect when working with you?

Professional family organizer, wedding timeline expert and quick turnaround time. Your photos will be light, bright, and beautiful—like you just popped out of a magazine.

What is something you wish more clients knew about wedding photography?

Personality matters! Don’t hire a photographer that you won’t want to spend hours with, no matter how nice their work is. They’ll be along for the ride your entire wedding day! Also, please don’t hire a cheap photographer just to save money. Pinch pennies elsewhere, because an experienced photographer can make a budget wedding look like a million bucks!

How do you spend your time when you’re not working?

You can usually find me on a Starbucks and/or Target run, buying activewear on Amazon, or at the playground with my kiddo! I also lead worship at my church most weekends when I’m not at a wedding.

What’s the best book series of all time?

Harry Potter, obviously. It’s my vacation go-to!