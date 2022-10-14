Meet the Vendor: Nicole Dixon Photographic

Tell us about yourself as the face behind Nicole Dixon Photographic?

I'm the Nicole of Nicole Dixon Photographic, and I am an Ohio girl! I attended the Columbus College of Art & Design, studied photography and received my Bachelor of Fine Arts. We didn’t have a football team, so … O-H!

What should readers know about your business?

When I was first drawn to photography, I immediately fell in love—taken by color, light, texture and human emotion. I went on to the Columbus College of Art & Design where I received my Bachelor of Fine Arts. Soon after, I realized it was my gift to capture the everyday beauty of this world and share it with others. It is my personal promise to capture that beauty in all of your most important moments. With a quiet confidence, I will honestly portray your personality, relationships and emotions and preserve them for generations to come.

What sets you apart from other photographers?

I love what I do! I am an award-winning photographer with years of experience specializing in weddings.

What can engaged couples expect when working with you?

I'm going to get to know them so that I can acutely portray them in their images. I want their images to be personal to them.

What is something you wish more clients knew about wedding photography?

Hiring a photographer that specializes in weddings is important. There's a whole other skillset that comes with photographing such an important event.